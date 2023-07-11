PMC to develop 2,600 apartments in slum pockets under PMAY

NAVI MUMBAI: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) is all geared for developing over 2600 apartments in place of the slum pockets that are occupying various parts of the city. The High Court has instructed the slum dwellers to vacate the premises by September 30.

The scheme being implemented under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) had hit a roadblock after occupants from the slum pockets had approached the High Court seeking a stay in the process.

A writ petition was filed by Janhit Kalyankari Society seeking a stay in the process of vacating the premises in the month of June. Over 900-odd slum dwellers residing in various parts of Panvel were issued notices in the month of May by the municipal corporation to vacate the area by June 23. “We had approached the court because there was no clarity given by the corporation to the occupants about the criteria for eligibility under the scheme or even the kind of development proposed. The petition was also meant to understand the reason for difference in the construction dues likely to be paid by the beneficiaries dwelling in the area before and after the year 2000,” said a legal representative for the society.

The matter was heard by the High Court on June 26 and based on the assurance given by the corporation that all recipients of the notice are going to be the beneficiaries, an order was passed to vacate the premises by 30 September. “The corporation is to develop an affordable housing scheme in phases. In the first phase slum pockets in Patel and Kachi area are to be developed. However citing issues with the scheme, a writ petition was filed in the High court wherein the corporation was the respondent in the matter,” said Deputy Municipal Commissioner Kailas Gawade. . The development is termed to be necessary as the area presently occupied by slums during monsoons has been witnessing water-logging. “Every year the corporation has to make arrangements to relocate the occupants as the area is low lying and therefore prone to flooding. The construction dues to be borne by the occupants will exclude the subsidy given by the government. For the remaining amount, bank loans will be arranged,” said Gawade.

For those eligible under the scheme, the corporation is to provide housing of 30 sq ft. In the first phase, the civic body will be building 14 multi-storied structures. The administration has notified a total of 939 slum dwellers to vacate the premises and pay Ra 4000 per month for availing alternate accommodation.

