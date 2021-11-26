Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Param Bir appears before Thane cops to record statement in extortion case
mumbai news

Param Bir appears before Thane cops to record statement in extortion case

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Friday arrived at a police station in Thane to record his statement in an extortion case registered against him there
Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh at Kandivali in Mumbai on Thursday. (HT photo)
Updated on Nov 26, 2021 12:21 PM IST
ByGautam S. Mengle

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Friday arrived at a police station in Thane to record his statement in an extortion case registered against him there.

Businessman Ketan Tanna, 54, in July accused Singh, deputy police commissioner Deepak Devraj, assistant police commissioner NT Kadam, retired police officer Pradeep Sharma, senior police inspector Rajkumar Kothmire, and gangster Ravi Pujari of extorting crores from his and his friend Sonu Jalan. Jalan was arrested in connection with a betting racket in 2018.

Last month, the Thane Sessions Court issued a non-bailable warrant against Singh in connection with the case.

A police officer with the Thane Police said Singh arrived at the police station around 10.30am on Friday and that his statement was being recorded.

Also Read: Mumbai Police looking for Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Riyaz Bhati

Singh appeared before the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Thursday three days after the Supreme Court granted him protection from arrest. He resurfaced in Chandigarh on Wednesday and later arrived in Mumbai, where he was interrogated in connection with another extortion case.

Singh was incommunicado for months, fuelling rumours that he had fled the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
Today's Panchang
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP