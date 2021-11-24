Param Bir Singh says he is in Chandigarh, briefly appears on Telegram

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Wednesday said that he is currently in Chandigarh and is planning to visit Mumbai soon, news agency PTI reported. Singh did not clarify whether he would surrender before the police or court. The former top cop was granted protection from arrest by the Supreme Court.

Singh was declared a ‘proclaimed offender’ by a court in Mumbai and is also facing several extortion cases in Maharashtra. The PTI report also said that Param Bir Singh appeared on social messaging app, Telegram, but later deleted his account from the app. He did not report to work since May following his transfer from the post of Mumbai police commissioner.

He made allegations of corruption against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. His transfer came after Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze was arrested following the recovery of explosives near Reliance chairman and industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house, 'Antilia' and his connection to the death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

A Mumbai court earlier on Tuesday pasted an absconding notice outside Param Bir Singh's Juhu flat. His lawyer alleged that Singh was told to take back his complaint against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. “Former Mumbai CP Parambir Singh has appealed to the court that he is being victimised since he has written to the CBI. Sanjay Pandey told him that if he takes back the complaint against the then home minister then things will settle for him,” Puneet Bali, Param Bir Singh’s advocate, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“He was told if he did not do it, then he would face cases. So listening to our detailed arguments, the Supreme Court has given notice to CBI and Maharashtra and provided interim protection to him from arrest,” he further added.

