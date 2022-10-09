Paris Hilton has a date with Mumbai

Mumbai: Hotel heiress, beauty entrepreneur, DJ and singer Paris Hilton will be in Mumbai on October 19, on a 2-day promotional trip for her new venture.

Fresh off closing Donatella Versace’s Spring Summer ’23 runway show in Milan as Bridal Barbie, in her favourite shade of pink, replete with a fantasy veil, the original influencer and reality TV star of the Noughties, will be flying in to Mumbai via Dubai for the launch at a mid-town 5-star hotel.

The fashion forward Hilton has been in the beauty industry since 2004 when she launched her first fragrance called Paris Hilton, the success of which led to a fragrance empire of over 25 perfumes that brought in $3billion in revenues. She also has her own line of accessories and handbags.

This will be Hilton’s fourth visit to India since 2011, including the one in December 2012 when she turned tables in Goa.

During these past trips, her itinerary has included a visit to the Siddhivinayak temple, another one to Ashray, a children’s orphanage in Bandra, and partying with the likes of Salman Khan and jewellery designer and beauty entrepreneur, Queenie Singh.

“Paris is a very affectionate person. She loves people, music and fashion. She’s a star. I meet her once in a while at Cannes and she’s always very cordial,” said Queenie Singh from London. Hilton, princess of all things pink, loves Indian fashion and Indian food but regrets not being able to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra on her past trips. With her first wedding anniversary around the corner, Hilton and her husband, venture capitalist Carter Reum, may rectify that, said sources.

