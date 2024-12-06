Parking attendant assaulted, eardrum damaged, over payment of 10

Menu Explore
BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Dec 06, 2024 06:04 AM IST

NAVI MUMBAI: A parking attendant at the Naha Sheva railway station was assaulted by few local people over the payment of 10, leaving his eardrum damaged. The attendant, identified as Nakul Yashwant Patil, 33, had asked for the parking fee for a bike parked by one of the accused.

The assault resulted in the complainant losing hearing ability in his left ear. A case was registered under section 189(2), 191(2), 190, 117 (2),115(2),352 and 352(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) by the Uran police on December 4.

The main accused, identified as Preet Banda, got agitated that the victim was asking him, a local, to pay the charge. “A bike was parked by the accused at the station premises. When he returned to take it, I asked him to pay the parking charge. According to him, parking charges are not applicable for the local villagers,” said Nakul.

Later, he and a friend, identified as Rushikesh Kundalik Patil, 27, were waylaid by the friends of the main accused. The accused, identified as Dinesh Vasant Banda, Tulsiram Waman Banda, Dipesh Mahadev Banda and Parth Mahesh Patil, questioned why local villagers were being levied parking charges and started physically assaulting the duo.

“The complainant was slapped hard on the face which led to injury to his ear drums. His friend, who tried to resolve the matter, was also hurt. A case was registered against all those involved,” said the investigating officer.

