Parliament, judiciary, media do not have independence to work freely, Raut slams Centre

Nearly a week after opposition parties met at Congress leader Kapil Sibal’s home, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that it was decided that unless all opposition parties unite, they will not succeed in the 2024 general election. Raut also targeted the Central government and said that the independence of several institutions is dying today as the Parliament, judiciary and media are unable to function freely. He asked if independence meant not allowing political opponents to speak in the Parliament and calling marshals to stop them from doing so.

The Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member of Parliament (MP), in his weekly column Rokhthok, also said that Sibal said unless elections move back to the ballot paper, instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), success in polls is not possible.

“Opposition parties met at Kapil Sibal’s home on [last] Monday over dinner. There was a consensus among all that unless we come together, we will not succeed. But a law expert like Kapil Sibal raised questions over the manner of voting. Sibal said that until we do away with EVMs, we will not succeed in 2024. We must fight to get the ballot paper back. I do not speak without evidence. Sibal is not a leader or a lawyer who would merely shoot in the dark. The EVM issue will have to be resolved. Where there is a huge question mark over the election process, what can one speak on democracy and the Parliament,” Raut wrote in his column published on Sunday.

Over the past few weeks, opposition parties have united against the BJP-led government in the monsoon session that concluded last week. Around 15 opposition parties took on the Centre over the Pegasus snooping reports and held protests. They collectively held meetings chaired by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Raut said that for the past few days “democracy is dead in Delhi” and said that opposition was stifled in the Parliament by the “absolute majority” of the ruling party. “Democracy crushed under the boots of ‘Marshal’ Law in the Parliament... While we celebrate the Amrut Mahotsav of the country’s independence, many institutions are losing their independence. Parliament, judiciary, media do not have the independence of working freely. Political opponents are not allowed to speak in the Parliament and an army of marshals is brought there. Is this freedom?” Raut asked.