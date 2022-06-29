Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Part of road caves in in Thane, tempo gets stuck; no injuries
mumbai news

Part of road caves in in Thane, tempo gets stuck; no injuries

A surface of service road near the Nitin Company signal along Eastern Express Highway in Thane caved in on Wednesday, making a four-foot wide by 1.50-foot deep pit when a tempo drove on it; no injuries or casualties were reported
The caved-in road in Thane on Wednesday. A tempo headed towards Pune was stuck in it. However, there were no injuries or casualties. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 29, 2022 09:54 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thane

A surface of service road near the Nitin Company signal along Eastern Express Highway in Thane caved in on Wednesday, making a four-foot wide by 1.50-foot deep pit when a tempo drove on it.

The front tires of the vehicle were stuck in the caved-in road for about 20 minutes before the disaster management team arranged for a crane to remove it. Currently, the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) and the fire brigade have barricaded that part of the road as a precautionary measure.

“The incident occurred at around 3.55pm in front of Durga Hotel, where a part of the road from Kamgar Hospital to Nitin Company caved in. The rest of the road continues to be in a dangerous condition. Along with the RDMC, deputy engineer of Lokmanya Nagar ward was present at the spot. There were no casualties or injuries in this incident,” said Avinash Sawant, RDMC chief, Thane.

“I was driving from Thane towards Pune when the left tyre got stuck into the road. With the help of locals, we informed the disaster management cell and the vehicle was removed. No damages to the vehicle have occurred and I am headed towards Pune now,” said Rahul Rathod, driver of the tempo that got stuck in the cave in.

