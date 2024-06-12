 Parth Pawar throws his hat in the ring for RS seat | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Parth Pawar throws his hat in the ring for RS seat

ByFaisal Malik
Jun 12, 2024 08:06 AM IST

In the backdrop of speculations that Parth Pawar, son of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, has staked claim for a Rajya Sabha seat, NCP working president Praful Patel and state president Sunil Tatkare had a 45-minute long meeting with Parth at the party’s office at Nariman Point on Tuesday evening

Mumbai: In the backdrop of the speculations that Parth Pawar, elder son of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, has staked claim for a Rajya Sabha seat, NCP working president Praful Patel and state president Sunil Tatkare had a 45-minute long meeting with Parth at the party’s office at Nariman Point on Tuesday evening. Though the leaders were tight lipped about the meeting, some leaders said that the meeting was held to discuss the same.

Mumbai, India - January 27, 2019: Ajit Pawar with wife Sunetra and Parth during the MNS chief Raj Thackaray son Amit Thackaray's wedding St Regis, Worli in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, January 27, 2019. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Mumbai, India - January 27, 2019: Ajit Pawar with wife Sunetra and Parth during the MNS chief Raj Thackaray son Amit Thackaray's wedding St Regis, Worli in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, January 27, 2019. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

This is not the first time when Parth has put his hat in the ring. During the Rajya Sabha elections held in February, he had insisted on getting the opportunity. However, the party leadership was not in favour of giving him the candidature in the backdrop of the Lok Sabha elections in which Ajit’s wife Sunetra was going to be fielded from the Baramati seat.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

“Parth was then assured that his name would be considered for the next Rajya Sabha election,” said a party insider.

Consequently, Praful Patel resigned from his then Rajya Sabha seat when he still had four years left in his tenure. He filed a nomination for another Rajya Sabha seat and was elected unopposed in February.

The election commission (ECI) declared an election for the Rajya Sabha seat vacated by Patel in February. The new Rajya Sabha MP will be elected by state MLAs and NCP has all the strength to win the seat with the help of two ruling allies — BJP and Shiv Sena.

Parth has been out of politics for the last five years after being defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He entered politics by contesting elections from Maval Lok Sabha constituency but was defeated by sitting Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne by over 2.15 lakh votes.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Parth Pawar throws his hat in the ring for RS seat
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On