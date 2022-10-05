Partially decomposed woman’s body found in gunny bag

Mumbai: A partially decomposed body of an unknown woman in her mid-twenties was found in a gunny bag in Kurla East on Wednesday.

The woman’s hands and legs were tied with rope and packed it in a gunny bag, said a police officer. It was later thrown in a nullah.

The incident came to light around 11 am when local residents noticed the gunny bag with the woman’s body floating in the nullah near Buntara Bhavan in Chunabhatti area and informed the police about it.

Police officials of the Nehru Nagar police station visited the spot and the body was sent for post mortem.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the Nehru Nagar police have registered a murder case against unknown person. There were no injury marks found on her body but there is strangulation mark on her neck and therefore it appears that the woman was strangulated to death, said a police officer.

“We have informed all the police stations across the city to check, if any missing person complaint was lodged with them with respect to a woman matching description of the deceased,” it added.

The police officer said that the woman is yet to be identified.

“We have scanned recordings of the CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the spot from where the gunny bag was found. We have identified a suspicious vehicle and are working on the lead,” added the officer.