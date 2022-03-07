Parts of Colaba faced overnight power outage due to feeder fault

MUMBAI: From Sunday evening, several areas of Colaba in south Mumbai witnessed power outage, which was restored in phases by 3pm on Monday.

Areas in Colaba including Arthur Bunder (East), Victoria Bunder (West), Marble Factory, Kamal Mansion and INS Kunjali continued to be without power supply throughout Sunday night. Power supply at Victoria Bunder was restored on Monday morning.

According to officials of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) that distributes electricity to the Mumbai Island city, the reason for the interruption in the power supply was three faulty feeders that impacted 19 power distribution substations. Fault occurred in three 11 kV feeders leading to interruption of continuous power supply of 70% throughout Sunday late evening.

“On Sunday three 11kv faults occurred in the Colaba area, due to this around 19 distribution substations were affected. The power supply of consumers has been restored in phases till 3pm by removing the defects in the underground cable and putting in a new cable. We apologise for the inconvenience,” said a statement from the BEST.

Citizens took to social media to register their complaint regarding the disruption in power supply.

“Sir @AshishChemburk1 Since last 2 hours there is no Electricity supply in Colaba, 1st pasta lane. Can you pl. help to resolve the issue forthwith. @AUThackeray @CMOMaharashtra @OfficeofUT,” tweeted @manoharmgalani.

“Unprecedented all-night power cuts in Mumbai’s Colaba and again this morning. Please note senior citizens and infirm highly inconvenienced without elevators. No power supply for 12 hours, what’s happening,” tweeted journalist @sagarikaghose.