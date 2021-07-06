Parts of old Thane to face 24-hour water cut from 9am today

Some parts of old Thane will face a 24-hour water cuts on July 6 due to repair works on a pipeline. These includes areas of Naupada- Kopri ward where the work on Station Area Traffic Improvement Scheme is in progress.

A civic official informed, “The work on repair of the 600mm pipeline of water tank in Kanaiya Nagar in Kopri is undertaken. The water supply in the area will be shut from 9am on July 6 to 9am on July 7.”

The shutdown will affect areas of Chendani Koliwada, Ramnagar, Natu Pranjpe Colony, Subhash Nagar, Anand Bharati Marg, Kumbarwada, Sawarkar Nagar, Swami Samarth Math, Walmiki Society, Shramdan Society and Patrakar society among others. The water supply will also be at low pressure in these areas for the next two days.