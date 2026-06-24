Passenger stabbed to death on Mumbai local after dispute over coach door

The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Borivali are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed a 22-year-old salesman to death inside a Mumbai local train following an argument over closing the coach door during heavy rain. The victim, who lived in Virar and worked in Andheri, succumbed to his injuries early Wednesday.

Representational image. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the GRP, the victim, identified as Mayank Lohar, was returning home after completing his shift at a Westside store in Andheri West. He was travelling in a first-class compartment of a Churchgate-Nalasopara local train when an argument broke out between him and another passenger over whether the compartment door should be closed amid heavy rainfall.

Dattaray Khuperkar, senior police inspector of Borivali GRP, said Lohar boarded the train at Andheri station at 10.42pm. Between Andheri and Borivali, an altercation reportedly broke out between the two passengers regarding closing the coach door during the rain. Both men were standing near the doorway as the compartment was crowded.

During the argument, the accused allegedly stabbed Lohar in the abdomen, causing severe injuries.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police officers said the train reached Platform No. 6 at Borivali station at 11.04pm, following which the accused fled before the train came to a complete halt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police officers said the train reached Platform No. 6 at Borivali station at 11.04pm, following which the accused fled before the train came to a complete halt. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Western Railway authorities said that at 11.07pm, a team of GRP and Railway Protection Force personnel reached the coach and attended to the injured passenger. A medical assistance team arrived at 11.10pm and rushed Lohar to the emergency medical room at Borivali station, where he was examined by a doctor before being shifted to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali.

Khuperkar said investigators are scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused, who was seen wearing a black shirt and black trousers and carrying a knife in his hand. Police are continuing efforts to trace and arrest him.