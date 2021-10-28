Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Patient finds maggots in lunch served at Kalwa hospital

After a patient found maggots in her lunch on Thursday at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, the hospital management has registered a police complaint against the canteen contractor and also served a notice seeking explanation
Published on Oct 28, 2021 06:30 PM IST
By Ankita G Menon, Thane

After a patient found maggots in her lunch on Thursday at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, the hospital management has registered a police complaint against the canteen contractor and also served a notice seeking explanation.

“Such an incident has not occurred before. By the time the patient complained of maggots in her lunch, most people had already consumed their food including the said patient. We immediately filed a complaint with the local police station and wrote to the canteen contractor seeking explanation for the incident. We checked the kitchens and it was maintained well,” said Bhimrao Jadhav, Dean, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa.

The patient who found maggot in her lunch is a tuberculosis patient. She did not face any kind of health complications post lunch and so did none of the other patients, said the medical staff at the hospital.

