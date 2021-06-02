Pawar: Boost NCP presence on ground

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday expressed concerned over the party’s presence on ground over crucial issues directly related to common man and asked leaders to be more visible in highlighting failures of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government.

“Our party is not visible on ground when it comes to protests against failed policies of the Central government,” Pawar is said to have said in a meeting of party ministers.

The meeting was held at the NCP headquarters at Ballard Pier in south Mumbai on Tuesday evening. He made the observations as leaders organised no protest against rising inflation, fuel prices etc. “Petrol prices crossed the ₹100-mark recently, but state leaders made no attempt to organize any agitation against it,” said Pawar, according to an NCP leader.

In the meeting, it was decided to set up a task force to explore alternatives against amendment in the Banking Regulation Act 1949, which according to the NCP, will end the cooperative banking system. Comprising ministers from all three parties — Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress – the task force will be headed by state cooperation minister Balasaheb Patil. “Pawar saheb directed us to see if the state government can bring its own law to stop its implementation or if it can challenge it in the court of law,” said Nawab Malik, chief spokesperson and minority affairs minister.

It was also decided to celebrate foundation day of the party, following all lockdown restrictions, on June 10. “The NCP chief, state president Jayant Patil and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar will virtually address party workers after hoisting the NCP flag at the party office,” Malik told reporters.

The party has further decided to postpone its elections. Its membership drive will be launched on June 10 which will be concluded on December 12.

Pawar to speak with Poonawalla

The NCP chief is likely to intervene to resolve the issue of vaccine shortage in Maharashtra. He is likely to speak with Serum Institute of India (SII) chairman Cyrus Poonawalla or its CEO Adar Poonawalla. “Pawar saheb agreed to speak to SII after party ministers insisted he intervene, as the state needs vaccine doses to cover the 18-45 age group,” the NCP spokesperson said. “Cyrus Poonawalla was classmate of the NCP chief in college, which is why we requested his intervention and he agreed,” said another NCP minister.