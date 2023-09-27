Pawar’s panel routed in Garware Club poll

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar’s control of the prestigious Garware Club for three decades came to an end on Tuesday after his panel was routed in the managing committee election.

Other than Pawar, who was re-elected unopposed as the committee president, the 12 members of Sharad Pawar Development Group were defeated. The rival panel, GCH Dynamic Group, is supported by minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar.

About 13,000 members of the club cast their votes for the election to the posts of vice president, treasurer and 10 managing committee members through online and physically.

According to the results posted on the club’s website, the Pawar panel’s incumbent vice president and BJP leader Raj Purohit lost to Cyrus Gorimar. For the post of treasurer, Manish Ajmera defeated Dilip Shah.

“Congratulations to the accomplished panel on their resounding victory in the Garware Club Committee members elections, where the dynamic leadership of Manish Ajmera, Mohit Chaturvedi and Cyrus Gorimar has secured all 13 seats,” Narwekar posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The Mumbai Cricket Association built Wankhede Stadium and Garware Club in 1974. Seats are reserved for the club members in Garware pavilion.

