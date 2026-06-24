MUMBAI: In an important ruling, the Bombay High Court on Monday held that the competent authority under the Maharashtra Ownership Flats (Regulation of the Promotion of Construction, Sale, Management and Transfer) Act, 1963 (MOFA) cannot refuse deemed conveyance to a co-operative housing society only on account of pendency of a corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016.

Pending insolvency suit no ground to deny deemed conveyance: HC

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The court was hearing a petition filed by Darshan Mandir Co-operative Housing Society in Borivali West. The society’s building was constructed in 2001, but the builder, Darshan Enterprises, had not conveyed the property to it.

In 2011, the society learnt that the original landowner, Gautam Builders (India) and Darshan Enterprises had executed conveyance in favour of a third developer, Vas Infrastructure Ltd, which had acquired some adjoining properties. Vas Infra wanted to subsume the transfer of development rights (TDR) in respect of the Darshan CHS property in the project, prompting the society to file a civil suit. Last year, the society deleted the prayer related to conveyance from the suit and approached the District Deputy Registrar (DDR), Cooperative Societies for deemed conveyance.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Canara Bank initiated a CIRP against Vas Infrastructure Ltd. On March 11, 2024, the bank’s petition was admitted and an interim resolution professional (IRP) was appointed. The IRP appeared before the DDR and opposed the prayer for deemed conveyance. The DDR accepted the objection and on September 4, 2025 rejected the society’s plea, prompting it to approach the high court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Canara Bank initiated a CIRP against Vas Infrastructure Ltd. On March 11, 2024, the bank’s petition was admitted and an interim resolution professional (IRP) was appointed. The IRP appeared before the DDR and opposed the prayer for deemed conveyance. The DDR accepted the objection and on September 4, 2025 rejected the society’s plea, prompting it to approach the high court. {{/usCountry}}

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Before the high court, the IRP took a stand that section 14 of the IBC imposes an express bar on institution of any proceedings and on transfer of any property of the corporate debtor; in view of the statutory prohibition and the pendency of CIRP against Vas Infra, deemed conveyance was rightly denied to the housing society, the IRP said.

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Justice Sandeep Marne, however, refused to accept the argument. The single judge bench noted that once all flats in a construction project are sold, the developer is virtually divested of his title to the land.

“Once the development potential as per the sanctioned plan is exploited, buildings are constructed, flats are sold and an organisation of flat purchasers is formed, the developer loses title in the land and the building,” the court said. The MOFA enjoins on the builder the duty to convey the title in the land and the building in favour of the body of flat purchasers, the court said.

“However, if the developer fails in performance of the statutory duty, the competent authority steps into the developer’s shoes and issues a certificate of unilateral deemed conveyance,” the court said, adding that in any case, issuance of certificate of deemed conveyance by the authority is not transfer of the title, but a mere declaration that the title vests in the housing society.

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The court added in many cases the developers are corporate entities who undertake numerous projects over the period of time.

“If such developer-company fails to convey land in contravention of section 11(1) of MOFA in respect of a building which is constructed a quarter of century ago but attracts CIRP from an unconnected financial creditor, the same would not suspend the statutory obligation under section 11(1) (to execute the conveyance) imposed on such developer,” Justice Marne said. “Otherwise, errant developers would misuse the moratorium imposed on them under section 14 of IBC to indefinitely delay conveyance under Section 11(1) of MOFA.”

The court struck down the DDR’s order and remanded the matter back for a fresh decision on its own merits.