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Pending since 2018-19, Maharashtra govt clears scholarship dues of 51.68 crore

Pending since 2018-19, Maharashtra govt clears scholarship dues of ₹51.68 crore

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 08:36 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, The Maharashtra government on Thursday approved the release of more than 51.68 crore to clear long-pending post-matric scholarship and free ship dues for 15,252 students from the 2018-19 academic year.

Pending since 2018-19, Maharashtra govt clears scholarship dues of 51.68 crore

According to a Government Resolution , the approval granted by the Other Backward Bahujan Welfare Department pertains to settlement of excess and pending disbursals made through the MahaDBT portal and aims to regularise gaps in the Direct Benefit Transfer pool account.

As per the April 30 GR, a total amount of 51,68,97,527 has been sanctioned for distribution to eligible beneficiaries under various post-matric scholarship and free ship schemes for OBC , VJNT and SBC categories.

The order noted that during the initial phase of MahaDBT implementation in 2018-19, the absence of a "credit to pool account" validation mechanism led to disbursal of funds from other schemes, creating discrepancies in the DBT pool account.

It further stated that reconciliation exercises carried out by Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation found that while 67.96 crore out of 120.45 crore had been transferred to the Single Nodal Account , an amount of 52.05 crore remained pending due to mismatches and excess payments.

The GR added that once the funds are credited to the MahaIT pool account, reconciliation will be completed and the verified amounts will be disbursed to beneficiaries, including pending cases from subsequent academic years.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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