Permission denied for MVA march on December 17

Mumbai: Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders met police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar to seek permission for a protest march against the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena-BJP alliance government on December 17. The police, however, denied the delegation for a march from Byculla to Azad Maidan as it could disturb the law and order situation in the area.

The delegation was told that they can hold a rally at Azad Maidan, said police sources.

The MVA has announced a massive march from Byculla to Azad Maidan in protest of “attempts to undermine the pride of Maharashtra.” The MVA will raise the issue of Governor Koshyari’s remarks against Maharashtra’s icons, the new industrial investment being taken to Gujarat and the Karnataka government’s aggressive stand against Maharashtra over the border dispute. MVA leaders, however, said they would go ahead with their plan for a march to Azad Maidan from Byculla. They also pointed out permission was given to the Maratha reservation march earlier.

The MVA delegation which went to the Police Commissioner had Anil Parab and Sachin Ahir of Sena (UBT), Naseem Khan of Congress and Hemant Takle of NCP.

