PetroChina International, Tourism Australia lease offices in Maker Maxity in BKC

MUMBAI: PetroChina International (India) Pvt Ltd, the Indian subsidiary of PetroChina Company Ltd, one of the world’s largest publicly traded international oil and gas companies, has leased two office spaces in Maker Maxity in Bandra Kurla Complex on long term.

The company has leased two offices of 3,771 sq ft chargeable area on the sixth floor of 3 North Avenue building in Maker Maxity from Advanced Technical and Management Consultants Pvt Ltd on a leave and license basis. The lease will commence from October 1, 2023, for a period of 60 months on an annual lease rent of ₹2.30 crore with 4.5% escalation in the license fee every year. The company also paid the same amount as an interest-free security deposit, according to registration documents accessed and shared by Propstack.com.

In a second transaction in the same building on the 9th floor, Tourism Australia has leased a 2,226 sq ft office space for a period of 27 months. The transaction between Tourism Australia Services and Business Operations LLP and Advanced Realty Pvt Ltd was registered on June 1. Tourism Australia has agreed to pay a monthly lease rent of ₹11.28 lakh with 5% escalation every year and one year’s annual lease rent will be taken as a security deposit.

