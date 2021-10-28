Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai soar to all-time highs again

Fuel prices in Mumbai again soared to an all-time high on Thursday as petrol crossed the ₹114 mark while diesel ₹105 in the city. A litre of petrol was selling at ₹114.14 and that of diesel was priced at ₹105.12 in the city. Their prices increased by 34 and 37 paise respectively as fuel prices were hiked for the second day on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a litre of petrol was priced ₹113.80 and diesel at ₹104.75 in the city compared to ₹113.46 and ₹104.38 on Sunday.

Fuel prices surged in Thane on Thursday as well. A litre of petrol was available at ₹114.27 while that of diesel at ₹105.25.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol was selling at ₹108.29 while that of diesel was at ₹97.02.

In Maharashtra, petrol was the costliest in Parbhani on Thursday and priced at ₹117 08 and a litre. Diesel was costliest at Amravati at ₹106.66.