Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Petrol, diesel price relief
mumbai news

Petrol, diesel price relief

The prices of petrol and diesel per litre have reduced by ₹5.04 and ₹3.01 in the city. On Thursday Petrol was available at ₹111.35 while diesel at ₹97.28.
Prices of petrol and diesel per litre have reduced by 5.04 and 3.01 in Mumbai. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Updated on Jul 16, 2022 12:59 AM IST
ByAroosa Ahmed, Mumbai:

One litre of petrol was available at 106.31 while a litre of diesel was priced at 94.27 a litre, on Friday, the day after the Maharashtra government reduced Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.

The prices of petrol and diesel per litre have reduced by 5.04 and 3.01 in the city. On Thursday Petrol was available at 111.35 while diesel at 97.28.

In Thane a litre of petrol was available at 106.45 while diesel was priced at 94.41 a litre.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced that the state government had decided to cut VAT on petrol prices by 5 per litre and diesel by 3 per litre. Shinde had informed media after a cabinet meeting at Mantralaya that the decision would entail a burden of 6,000 crore on the state exchequer.

“It has been our consistent demand to bring petrol and diesel prices in the State of Maharashtra at par with neighbouring states as it will generate good revenue for the exchequer on account of increase in purchase from within the State. Reduction in prices of petrol and diesel is a right move by the new government in the direction to bring parity in prices with neighbouring states and to provide relief to people from spiralling inflation,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP