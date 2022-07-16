Petrol, diesel price relief

One litre of petrol was available at ₹106.31 while a litre of diesel was priced at ₹94.27 a litre, on Friday, the day after the Maharashtra government reduced Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.

The prices of petrol and diesel per litre have reduced by ₹5.04 and ₹3.01 in the city. On Thursday Petrol was available at ₹111.35 while diesel at ₹97.28.

In Thane a litre of petrol was available at ₹106.45 while diesel was priced at ₹94.41 a litre.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced that the state government had decided to cut VAT on petrol prices by ₹5 per litre and diesel by ₹3 per litre. Shinde had informed media after a cabinet meeting at Mantralaya that the decision would entail a burden of ₹6,000 crore on the state exchequer.

“It has been our consistent demand to bring petrol and diesel prices in the State of Maharashtra at par with neighbouring states as it will generate good revenue for the exchequer on account of increase in purchase from within the State. Reduction in prices of petrol and diesel is a right move by the new government in the direction to bring parity in prices with neighbouring states and to provide relief to people from spiralling inflation,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).

