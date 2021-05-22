Petrol inching to Rs100-mark in Mumbai

The price of petrol is inching closer to ₹100 in Mumbai, after it surged by 18 paise to reach ₹99.32 per litre on Friday. Diesel price went up by 30 paise, following which the fuel was available for ₹91.01 per litre.

On Thursday, one litre of petrol was priced at ₹99.14, while diesel was available for ₹90.71.

The surge in fuel prices has been witnessed after remaining constant for two days.

Among the metro cities, fuel prices in Mumbai are the highest. In Delhi, petrol and diesel were available at ₹93.04 and ₹83.80, respectively. Petrol and diesel were priced at ₹96.70 and ₹91.35, respectively, in Hyderabad on Friday, while at Chennai, a litre of petrol was priced at ₹94.71 and diesel at ₹88.62.

The prices of fuel remained stable from April 15 to May 3 in Mumbai.

On April 15, petrol was priced at ₹96.83 per litre and diesel at ₹87.81 against ₹96.98 and ₹87.96, respectively a day earlier. Following May 3, the prices have witnessed a steady surge.