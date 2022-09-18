PIL in HC seeks free access to dandiya in Kandivali playground

Mumbai: A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay high court (HC) against the use of a public playground in Kandivali for hosting Navratri celebrations for ten days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The PIL which is filed by a journalist has stated that the ground which is to host dandiya and garba events during the ten-day festival is a public amenity and should not be used for commercial exploitation. It also seeks that the event should be open to the general public rather than having to pay the entry fee which ranges from ₹800- ₹4,200.

The PIL filed by Vinayak Sanap through advocate Mayur Faria states that he came to know through media reports and booking platforms that there was an application by an event organising company for hosting the Navratri Utsav with singer Falguni Pathak for 10 days on the playground named Late Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex in Kandivali (West). The event is to be hosted from September 26 to October 5.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The plea states that the ground is reserved as a playground in the Development Plan of BMC and though the Supreme Court and the HC have laid down guidelines for use of such playgrounds, authorities were misusing their powers in a discriminatory manner by permitting commercial events.

This the PIL states causes inconvenience to the public as they are denied access to the playground during the duration of the event.

“The said playground is closed to the public at large during such events hosted by third parties and such third parties, in turn, monetise through such events at the cost of the public without there being any transparency. Therefore, the PIL against its commercial exploitation,” the petition alleges. Sanap has further alleged that the deputy director of Sports and Youth Services (Mumbai Division) had favoured the organisers of the event by giving away the playground for the event without inviting tenders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Considering these facts, the PIL seeks directions from the authorities to allow free entry of the general public for the same rather than having to pay the hefty entry fee.

“The playground should always remain open for the public and should not be exploited commercially by any third party. In case if it is used for any other purpose than its original one and if it is used for musical events/Navratri, then the said playground should be kept open for the public at free of cost,” states the petition. The PIL is expected to come up for hearing on September 21.