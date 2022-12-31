Pipeline burst causes huge damage at Asalpha village

Mumbai: Residents of Asalpha village in Ghatkopar West awakened to a rude shock early on Saturday morning, as water gushed furiously into their homes from a burst BMC pipeline. The 72-inch pipeline, which was on a slope, exploded around 3 am and the water streamed down into the village half an hour later.

The burst happened near Panchavati Niwas on Pipeline Road, which runs adjacent to the north side of the Andheri-Kurla Road, located between the Jagruti Nagar and Asalpha metro stations. The area houses several chawls, many of which were badly affected.

The force of the water was so intense that it ruptured the shutters of three shops and streamed inside. Around 100 homes and 40-plus shops were damaged, and a patch of road measuring 50 meters was washed away.

Following the flood-like situation, electricity supply to the area was disconnected for a few hours.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its press statement said that the burst was reported to the disaster management war room around 3.25 am, following which teams from the hydraulic engineering department were dispatched to Powai to shut the valve so that the teams could reach the site.

The civic body is not sure what caused the burst. A BMC official present at the site said that one of the lids on the pipeline, which is 16 feet below the ground, burst. “But we have no idea why it happened,” he said. Pravin Katkade, assistant engineer in the N ward hydraulics engineering department, who got a call at 3 am, said it could have been for two reasons. “It could be because the pipe was very old or because the water pressure increased,” he said. “We are yet to ascertain the reason.”

The homes and shops of Asalpha suffered immense damage which cost the residents dearly. Rajesh More, who owns a photo and tattoo studio in the area, told HT that he had bought a new laser hair removal machine worth ₹3,50,00 just a day earlier. “When we heard about the flooding, we rushed to the spot but the machine was already damaged,” he said. “Two of our photo printers and a laptop are also completely destroyed.”

Ravi Raut, who owns two salons in the area, said this was the second time that residents were facing a pipe burst. “Both my salons were damaged,” he said.

The flooding in the houses and shops that started around 3.30 am settled down only at 6 am. Residents and shopkeepers were seen cleaning their premises for nearly eight to nine hours.

Water supply to several parts of Ghatkopar West and Vikhroli West was affected due to the pipeline burst. “The BMC has finished welding the leak, and water supply will be fully restored on Sunday morning,” said Katkade.

Manish Salve, BJP general secretary for Ghatkopar West, said, “Water has entered several houses and damaged refrigerators, washing machines, television sets and a lot of household items. Nearly 15 houses are dilapidated now. Some months ago, the BMC had told residents here to shift but an alternate site was not available.”

