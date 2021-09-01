Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pipeline burst near Dombivli, water supply disrupted in Thane, Navi Mumbai

The pipeline burst was reported around 8 am in the morning and the supply had not resumed till late afternoon as the repair work was under progress, they added
By Sajana Nambiar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Water supply was disrupted in several parts of Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhayandar and Dombivli following the pipeline burst. (HT Photo/Representative use/File)

A water pipeline burst at Shil road near Dombivli in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Wednesday, resulting in water supply disruption in several parts of Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhayandar and Dombivli, an official said.

The pipeline burst was reported around 8 am in the morning and the supply had not resumed till late afternoon as the repair work was under progress, they added.

“The repair work is underway while it might take four more hours to resume the supply,” said an officer of Dombivli Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), who didn’t wish to be quoted.

