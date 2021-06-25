Plan keeping in mind 3rd wave, Delta+ cases: Uddhav to local administrations

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray directed local administrations to prepare considering the possibility of a third wave of Covid-19 infections and the instances of Delta Plus variant cases in the state.

He asked the state health department to coordinate with district administrations and prepare a plan to ramp up health infrastructure. The chief minister also directed district administrations not to take risk by granting more relaxations under the five-level plan imposed by the state government.

Thackeray held a review meeting of collectors of seven districts — Sindhudurg (1.21%), Ratnagiri (0.97%), Kolhapur (0.79%), Sangli (0.54%), Satara (0.40%), Raigad (0.39%) and Hingoli (0.004%) — where average weekly positivity rate is on the higher side, barring Hingoli. At present, the average positivity rate of the state is 0.15%.

The state has found 21 Delta Plus cases across six districts. Of them, nine cases are in Ratnagiri, seven in Jalgaon, two in Mumbai and one case each in Thane, Palghar and Sindhudurg.

“The second wave is yet to be over and at the same time we are about to face a possible third wave. We will also have to consider the threat owing to the Delta Plus variant, while planning to ramp up health facilities such as ICU beds, oxygen supply and field hospitals wherever required,” the chief minister said.

The state government is on alert after 21 Delta Plus cases were found in the state. It has kept all 21 patients in isolation and they are being monitored round the clock. “For further studies, we will be checking their travel history, if they were re-infected or got infected even after getting vaccinated as the Delta Plus strain is capable of escaping antibodies developed with the help of the Covid vaccine,” state health minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.

“Do not take a decision on relaxations in haste even if there is a five-level plan in force. We are not in a position to take risks. If people are flouting rules in the name of relaxation, which can result in reversal of the situation, then we need to conduct a detailed study before taking any decision on relaxation,” Thackeray told district collectors in Thursday’s meeting.

Chief secretary Sitaram Kunte said the situation in the above districts can become a cause forconcern. “We will improve testing, contract tracing and vaccination in the seven districts. We will also provide required health infrastructure to deal with the situation.”

The collectors demanded mobile testing centres to improve Covid-19 testing in their respective districts.

The state government is reconsidering its five-level plan imposed for relaxations and is likely to bring stricter restrictions back in the state. This is being done in the backdrop of 21 Delta+ cases found in the state as the transmissibility and virulence of the virus is more than the other variants. The issue was discussed in the state cabinet meeting held on Wednesday. The state task force also told the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray that the five-level plan is unscientific and needs to be reconsidered, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the state government has set a target of producing 3,000 metric tonnes of oxygen every day. At present, it produces 1,300 metric tonnes.

Under its Mission Oxygen, also coined as ‘Swayampurna Maharashtra’, the state has set a short-term goal of 2,300 MT to be achieved in the next six months. The mission, which is expected to cost the state Rs1,100 crore, will have the participation of private players with the aim of at least one new plant in each of the six divisions.

Thackeray also held a meeting with representatives of major oxygen producing firms and urged them to improve their production in the next three to four weeks.