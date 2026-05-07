MUMBAI: The civic administration’s proposal to use micro-surfacing technology to repair damaged surfaces on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) at a cost of ₹60.62 crore and Western Express Highway (WEH) at ₹61 crore was referred back by the civic standing committee for further review, on Wednesday.

Plan to resurface damaged highway stretches faces pushback. (HT ARCHIVE)

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The work, which would cost ₹121.62 crore, would be completed within six months, including the monsoon period. However, corporators across parties questioned whether it was at all necessary, calling for a site visit to assess the ground situation before taking a final decision.

The plan envisages surface repairs to the two arterial carriageways that extend north-south across the city. They were recently transferred from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for maintenance.

Both highways are vital links for daily commuters and carry massive volumes of traffic. The proposal also includes surface repairs on key bridges at Vakola, Aarey, Dattapada, Rawalpada and the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Micro-surfacing involves milling damaged asphalt up to 20 mm deep, applying polymer-modified bitumen, profile correction, and a Type-III layer. It’s a quick fix for high-traffic routes. Tenders were floated via the government’s e-procurement system and M/s Microsurfacing Pavement Technologies Ltd emerged as the lowest bidder, at 14.90% below estimate.

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{{^usCountry}} Congress leader and corporator Ashraf Azmi raised strong objections in the BMC, saying, “There is no rationale behind the quoting of these figures. What’s even more important is the BMC has invited a tender on micro-surfacing and then a tender to fill potholes for ₹25 crore on May 7 on both the EEH and WEH.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Congress leader and corporator Ashraf Azmi raised strong objections in the BMC, saying, “There is no rationale behind the quoting of these figures. What’s even more important is the BMC has invited a tender on micro-surfacing and then a tender to fill potholes for ₹25 crore on May 7 on both the EEH and WEH.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, leader of the house, Ganesh Khankar, highlighted the highways’ state. He quipped, “The condition of highways is such that even a stomach ache cannot be avoided on these stretches. We members have to first visit the site before passing this proposal.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, leader of the house, Ganesh Khankar, highlighted the highways’ state. He quipped, “The condition of highways is such that even a stomach ache cannot be avoided on these stretches. We members have to first visit the site before passing this proposal.” {{/usCountry}}

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