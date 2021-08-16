Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Mumbai playgrounds, gardens, beaches to stay open from 6am-10pm from today

On Sunday, 262 Covid-19 cases were reported in the city, followed by four deaths. The city’s Covid tally is 739,331 and death toll is 15,981
By Mehul R Thakkar
UPDATED ON AUG 16, 2021 11:08 AM IST
People at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday announced that playgrounds, gardens and beaches will be allowed to open between 6am and 7pm in Mumbai until further notice.

BMC has also appealed to citizens to maintain social distancing and follow all Covid-19-appropriate behaviour.

Earlier, BMC had allowed all indoor and outdoor sports to restart, except for swimming and activities where physical distancing is not possible. However, gardens, playground and beaches were to open only between 5am and 10am. Several elected representatives across political parties had demanded that public parks and playgrounds should be opened for the entire day.

The new announcement comes a day after malls were allowed to reopen and restaurants were allowed to operate till 10pm. Starting Sunday, citizens, who received the second dose of the Covid vaccine at least 15 days ago, are allowed to travel using local trains.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, 262 Covid-19 cases were reported in the city, followed by four deaths. The city’s Covid tally is 739,331 and death toll is 15,981.

