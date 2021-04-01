PM Modi calls Uddhav Thackeray, enquires about wife’s health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday to enquire about the health of his wife Rashmi Thackeray. Uddhav Thackeray’s wife and chief editor of Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on March 23 and was admitted to HN Reliance Foundation hospital on Tuesday.

Party insiders said that Modi enquired about her symptoms and health. In his conversation with Uddhav Thackeray, the Prime Minister wished her an early recovery and prayed for her long life, they said.

Also Read | Rashmi Thackeray, Maharashtra CM’s wife, admitted in hospital for Covid-19

Modi and Uddhav Thackeray share a cordial rapport despite a split between the Sena-BJP alliance in November 2019. In April 2020, Uddhav Thackeray had dialled Modi seeking cooperation over his membership in the state legislature, failing which he would have had to resign as the chief minister. Following the phone call, the Election Commission announced the dates of legislative council elections, wherein Uddhav Thackeray was elected.

Rashmi Thackeray was in home quarantine at Varsha, the chief minister’s official residence, after testing positive. She later complained of persistent cough and weakness, following which she was admitted to the hospital in Girgaon. Several tests and check-ups were conducted following her admission. Sources close to the Thackerays said that she is responding well to the treatment.