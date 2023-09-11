PM Modi fears INDIA alliance, so changing name of country : Uddhav

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is afraid of the INDIA alliance and hence the ruling party wants to change the name of the country to Bharat, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday, adding, “However, we will not change the name of the INDIA alliance. We will change the Prime Minister itself in the upcoming 2024 elections.”

Thackeray was speaking at the unveiling of a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Jalgaon. Addressing a public rally, the Sena (UBT) chief said, “The throne of Delhi is now shaking after all patriotic parties united as INDIA and it is getting the support from the people of the country” (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thackeray was speaking at the unveiling of a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Jalgaon. Addressing a public rally, the Sena (UBT) chief said, “The throne of Delhi is now shaking after all patriotic parties united as INDIA and it is getting the support from the people of the country.”

Thackeray alleged that the Centre can go to any length and “conspire riots or Pulwama-like violence before Lok Sabha elections” to come out on top in the polls next year. “Former BJP leader and Governor Satypal Malik told publicly how PM Modi allowed the army men to die in Pulwama and then used it for political purposes. On the same line, there may be some attacks on Hindus before elections to spread riots in the country to win Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Slamming the BJP and the RSS, Thackeray said that both are “stealing leaders from other parties.” He said, “BJP and RSS failed to create iconic personalities and that’s why they steal leaders like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Now, they are stealing my father to get votes in Maharashtra.”

He added that his party did not become like the BJP even after an alliance of 25 years with them, so there is no question that Sena (UBT) will become like Congress after allying with them.

Criticising chief minister Eknath Shinde, Thackeray said that the CM had time to go for the G-20 summit but did not bother to meet Manoj Jarange-Patil, who is on hunger strike for Maratha reservation at Jalna. “I was also the CM, the police never make such lathi charges. Like the Jalianwalla Bagh massacre, this has become the ‘Jalna wala episode’,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Using the reference of Eknath Khadse, a local leader from Jalgaon, who was associated with the ruling party for decades, Thackeray took a veiled dig at deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. “Khadse devoted his life to the BJP, but he was finished by the person who did not want any leader in the party,” he added.

Meanwhile, while responding to Thackeray’s attack, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said that the party will give the answer to Thackeray in the same language which he uses for their leaders. “Thackeray has lost balance and needs mental treatment. If he continues to use derogatory language against PM Modi and DCM Fadnavis, then we will answer back in the same way,” Bhatkhalkar said.