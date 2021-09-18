Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / PM Modi real face of BJP, says Saamana editorial; slams Shah
mumbai news

PM Modi real face of BJP, says Saamana editorial; slams Shah

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he is the real face of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Saamana editorial, however, slammed Union minister Amit Shah saying he lost West Bengal election for the party and lost 25-year-old ally Shiv Sena when he was at the helm.
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 06:21 PM IST
The Saamana editorial said PM Modi was taking “bold” steps and doing the “repair work” ahead of the 2024 general elections. The Saamana editorial, however, slammed Union minister Amit Shah saying he lost West Bengal election for BJP and lost 25-year-old ally Shiv Sena when he was at the helm. (HT FILE)

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he is the real face of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The editorial also stated Modi was taking “bold” steps and doing the “repair work” ahead of the 2024 general elections. The Saamana editorial, however, slammed Union minister Amit Shah saying he lost West Bengal election for the party and lost 25-year-old ally Shiv Sena when he was at the helm.

“PM Modi is the real face of the BJP and everyone else is a torn mask. Without Modi, many of the present masks of the BJP will be defeated in the municipal elections. Being aware of this, he has started taking bold steps to prepare for 2024,” the editorial said.

It said that since the time JP Nadda became BJP president, the party has been undergoing constant changes. The Marathi daily also said that Modi and Nadda have taken corrective action on BJP-ruled states and steps for 2024 general elections. “The Modi-Nadda duo replaced chief ministers in three states. In Gujarat, they uprooted all old trees and planted new saplings (referring to replacing Vijay Rupani and his full cabinet). [Now], Modi and Nadda are keeping a close eye on chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Himachal [Pradesh] and Haryana.”

RELATED STORIES

The BJP has started “repair work” through Nadda to overcome the defeat of the party in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Maharashtra, Sena spokesperson and associate editor of Saamana sanjay Raut claimed in the article. Attacking Shah, the editorial said, “A campaign was started that Amit Shah can win any contest, but during his tenure 25-year-old alliance of Sena-BJP was broken and now the BJP has to sit in the opposition benches. Due to the same reasons, Modi along with JP Nadda is now engaged in repair work.” As a policy, state BJP unit does not respond to Saamana editorials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rise in passengers: 3.5 million take Mumbai local trains this month

Mumbai police on high alert ahead of last day of Ganesh festival

Navi Mumbai: Childline 1098 gets 400 calls on child issues since April 2020

‘Mentorship for girls offers an alternative vision’
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP