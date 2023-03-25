PMC collects 220 cr in property tax despite opposition

PANVEL

Even as it faces opposition from some quarters over its demand for property tax, Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has managed to collect ₹220 crore property tax so far, as the financial year comes to an end.

The collection comes in the wake of notices issued, incentives announced and awareness campaigns by the civic body explaining how the revenue generated will be used for development purpose.

PMC was formed in 2016. The PMC general body passed a resolution in 2019 to levy property tax with retrospective effect from 2016 which a section of residents are opposing.

As PMC started serious implementation of the recovery process in 2021 by holding suggestion and objection rounds, the opposition against it started. Since then there have been protests by NGOs and political parties while the ruling BJP has defended the tax claiming it is amongst the least in MMR area and needed for the development of the city.

PMC has in recent times started taking action in CIDCO nodes and MIDC areas against the defaulters which has started showing results.

Notices have been issued to 1,398 property owners of CIDCO nodes and around 100 industrialists of Taloja MIDC area. 8 civic teams have been formed for recovery of tax due from commercial properties.

To ensure early payment, the civic body is levying 2% delay payment charges every month for failure to pay the tax in time. The civic offices are also working for longer hours to collect the tax from the residents.

PMC has developed an App `PMC Tax App’ for online payment of the property tax. It can also be paid on its website www.panvelmc.org. As an incentive, the civic body is offering 2% discount if property tax is paid online. 2% incentives are also offered on installed solar power system projects etc.

Said municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, “Property tax is the main source of revenue for the civic body. It is mandatory for the residents to pay the tax. We have taken up several infrastructural projects for the benefit of the city for which this revenue is crucial”

He informed, “The projects taken up include nine urban primary health centres, international standard cricket training centre, community centres, civic infrastructure works under smart village scheme at Karavle, Dhansar, Roadpali and Baudhwada. These are in progress and the work will be completed soon.”

He added, “Among the proposed projects we have planned a 450 bed well equipped mother and child hospital `Hirkani’. There are also plans to build a new PMC headquarter, install LED streetlights, beautification of lakes at Taloja, Pachnand and also construct a multipurpose auditorium named after Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar.”

Stated Deshmukh, “The residents need to undertstand that the tax has been levied for the betterment of the city through the projects planned.”

Concluded the commissioner, “There is no stay by the court on payment of the tax. The residents should come forward and pay it at the earliest to participate in the development of Panvel and also to prevent any action for defaulting.”