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PMC razes encroachments on Panvel’s historic Jewish cemetery land

The cemetery, near Mominpada and around 3 km from the 165-year-old Beth El Synagogue, serves Jewish families from Panvel, Navi Mumbai, Karjat and Khopoli

Published on: May 08, 2026 05:12 am IST
By G Mohiuddin Jeddy
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PANVEL: After months of delay, repeated scrutiny by the Bombay High Court and a contempt warning issued by the Jewish Heritage Trust (JHT), the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has demolished several houses and other structures on disputed land linked to a historic Jewish cemetery in Panvel. The demolition, on Thursday, was carried out amid heavy police deployment.

Navi Mumbai, India - May 7, 2026:Jewish Cemetry demolition today at Panvel in Navi Mumbai, India, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The cemetery, near Mominpada and around 3 km from the 165-year-old Beth El Synagogue, serves Jewish families from Panvel, Navi Mumbai, Karjat and Khopoli. Three plots linked to the cemetery – Nos 209, 210 and 217 – have been at the centre of a protracted legal battle involving encroachments, competing ownership claims and disputed development rights. Thursday’s demolition was carried out on Plot No 217. The property includes the ‘Israel Lake’ used for ritual cleansing of bodies of the deceased.

“This land is historically connected to the Jewish burial ground and the community had been repeatedly demanding protection of the site and removal of encroachments,” said advocate Raymond Gadkar, trustee of the Jewish Heritage Trust, which moved court against the encroachments.

The broader dispute began after the trust approached the court in 2023, alleging encroachments, destruction of graves, sewage discharge into the adjoining Israel Lake and illegal construction activity on cemetery land.

The suit also raised objections to a slaughterhouse allegedly operating in the vicinity without permissions or effluent treatment systems.

The dispute concerning Plot Nos 209 and 210 is pending before the court. The trust maintains that Plot No 210 was wrongly treated as residential land despite forming part of the burial ground, while developers linked to the “MS Niki Tower 2” project claim that development rights and permissions were obtained legally.

Property records relating to Plot No 210 contain historical lease- and ownership-related entries, including references to wakf-linked interests and changes in recorded holders over the years.

According to Gadkar, Plot No 209 comprises the historic Israel Lake, spread across nearly 150,000 lakh square feet, where around 16 huts currently exist along its banks. He said a special high court bench on April 24 directed PMC to remove illegal structures on the plot within three months, while first ensuring rehabilitation of the protected occupants.

“This is the first major enforcement action on the cemetery land after years of litigation,” Gadkar said.

 
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