PMC to auto record property ownership change on registration

Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has introduced an automated system whereby registration of a sale agreement of a property with the registrar in its jurisdiction will ensure that the name of the property owner is changed in its record as well.

The system which saves the property owners from the hassles of approaching the civic body for it is only the second being implemented by a civic body in the State after BMC. It will also help boost property tax collection of the civic body.

PMC has announced that at the time of sale or purchase of a property when the agreement is registered with the deputy registrar, Panvel, the parties should compulsorily mention the UPIC ID number of the property which is provided in the property tax bill of the civic body for the particular property. The purchaser should attach the paid receipt of the property tax due along with arrears, with the documents submitted to the registrar.

Once the sale agreement is concluded, the property is registered on tax pay record. It will automatically get the purchaser registered as the owner of the property in civic records and the property tax bills will then be issued in that person’s name.

The initiative was taken up following a meeting municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh held with Panvel deputy registrars A P Chaudhary and M P Lod along with top civic officials. Discussions were held to resolve the issues that may arise in the automated registration process.

Said Deshhmukh, “This is a significant step taken by us under the ease of business scheme by a local governing body to provide integrated civic services to the residents. This system has been started to introduce further transparency in the civic body working.”

Explained Deshmukh, “Property owners will no longer have to submit a separate application to PMC for a change in name in the property record. They will be able to easily access the property tax to be paid by them in future on the PMC website.”

Welcoming the initiative, Khaleel Athavani, a resident said, “It will save us the hassle of getting an agent to do the work as the common man finds it difficult to make rounds of the civic offices and fulfill various requirements himself.”

He added, “This will certainly make life easier and the process cheaper.”

Box

The benefits

1) Paperless registration in property records of civic body, saving tax payers’ time

2) Lesser human error

3) 100% registration of names of property owners sans any mistake

4) No need to go to civic office to get name changes in property record

5) No human interference in documentation

6) Efficient, fast, transparent system for people’s benefit

Box

PMC measures to boost tax collection

The introduction of the automated name registration system is in context of the various measures being undertaken by PMC to boost its property tax collection.

PMC has received excellent response to its special drive to recover property tax from the residents this financial year. It has already collected over ₹213 cr so far from April.

The property tax payers are given a 2% incentive if the tax is paid online. PMC has also developed an app `PMC Tax App’ to enable payments from mobile phones. Residents can also pay through the c

