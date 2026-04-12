Mumbai: A special PMLA court has refused regular bail to Suumaya Group promoter Ushik Mahesh Gala in a ₹137-crore money laundering case, while granting him limited relief by extending his interim medical bail till April 15 and directing him to surrender thereafter.

PMLA court denies bail to Suumaya promoter Ushik Gala in ₹ 137-cr ‘Need to Feed’ scam

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The order, passed by special judge RB Rote earlier this week, dealt with both Gala’s regular bail petition and his request for continued medical relief.

Gala, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November last year, is accused of duping Capalpha Trade Pvt Ltd (CTPL) into investing large sums in a purported government-linked “Need to Feed” programme.

The investigating agency claims that the scheme was projected as being linked to supply of dry ration kits under a government initiative, including representations tied to the Mid-Day Meal framework, to gain investor confidence.

According to the ED, The case originates from a 2022 FIR filed by the Economic Offences Wing based on CTPL’s complaint, which claimed that the “Need to Feed” programme did not exist and that the entire arrangement was built on misrepresentation. CTPL transferred nearly ₹325.98 crore between March and August 2021. The transactions were fraudulent, involving fabricated documents, bogus invoices and staged activities, with funds routed through multiple entities to disguise the proceeds of crime.

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{{^usCountry}} The defence sought bail on merits as well as on medical grounds, arguing that the dispute arose out of commercial transactions and was essentially civil in nature. It was submitted that Gala had undergone gall bladder and bariatric surgery on February 7 and required continued post-operative care, including specialised diet and monitoring. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The defence sought bail on merits as well as on medical grounds, arguing that the dispute arose out of commercial transactions and was essentially civil in nature. It was submitted that Gala had undergone gall bladder and bariatric surgery on February 7 and required continued post-operative care, including specialised diet and monitoring. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Opposing bail, the ED argued that the stringent conditions under the PMLA were not met and termed the offence a serious economic crime, citing risks of evidence tampering and diversion of funds. It also opposed prolonged medical relief, stating that treatment cannot justify indefinite release from custody, and noted that only a small portion of the alleged ₹137-crore liability had been repaid. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Opposing bail, the ED argued that the stringent conditions under the PMLA were not met and termed the offence a serious economic crime, citing risks of evidence tampering and diversion of funds. It also opposed prolonged medical relief, stating that treatment cannot justify indefinite release from custody, and noted that only a small portion of the alleged ₹137-crore liability had been repaid. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While rejecting regular bail, the court allowed a limited extension of medical bail, making it clear that the relief was time-bound and that Gala must surrender after April 15. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While rejecting regular bail, the court allowed a limited extension of medical bail, making it clear that the relief was time-bound and that Gala must surrender after April 15. {{/usCountry}}

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