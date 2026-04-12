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PMLA court denies bail to Suumaya promoter Ushik Gala in 137-cr ‘Need to Feed’ scam

The investigating agency claims that the scheme was projected as being linked to supply of dry ration kits under a government initiative, including representations tied to the Mid-Day Meal framework, to gain investor confidence

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 05:40 am IST
By Vikrant Jha
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Mumbai: A special PMLA court has refused regular bail to Suumaya Group promoter Ushik Mahesh Gala in a 137-crore money laundering case, while granting him limited relief by extending his interim medical bail till April 15 and directing him to surrender thereafter.

PMLA court denies bail to Suumaya promoter Ushik Gala in 137-cr ‘Need to Feed’ scam

The order, passed by special judge RB Rote earlier this week, dealt with both Gala’s regular bail petition and his request for continued medical relief.

Gala, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November last year, is accused of duping Capalpha Trade Pvt Ltd (CTPL) into investing large sums in a purported government-linked “Need to Feed” programme.

The investigating agency claims that the scheme was projected as being linked to supply of dry ration kits under a government initiative, including representations tied to the Mid-Day Meal framework, to gain investor confidence.

According to the ED, The case originates from a 2022 FIR filed by the Economic Offences Wing based on CTPL’s complaint, which claimed that the “Need to Feed” programme did not exist and that the entire arrangement was built on misrepresentation. CTPL transferred nearly 325.98 crore between March and August 2021. The transactions were fraudulent, involving fabricated documents, bogus invoices and staged activities, with funds routed through multiple entities to disguise the proceeds of crime.

 
enforcement directorate
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