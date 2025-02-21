Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

POCSO accused dies in police custody

ByVinay Dalvi
Feb 21, 2025 07:52 AM IST

The case has been transferred from the Pydhonie police station to Mumbai crime branch as a precaution for a fair probe, said senior police officers

MUMBAI: A 40-year-old man arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act died under mysterious conditions on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment at the state-run JJ Hospital. The man, identified as Vishal Vishwkarma, was assaulted by the six-year-old victim’s family before being arrested on Saturday, which led to his death, police claimed.

POCSO accused dies in police custody
POCSO accused dies in police custody

The case has been transferred from the Pydhonie police station to Mumbai crime branch as a precaution for a fair probe, said senior police officers.

According to the police, the accused molested the six-year-old girl near her house on February 11 after luring her with chocolate. When he visited the area again on February 15, the girl identified her, following which he was assaulted by her family members.

“The family later called the police control room, and the Pydhonie police reached the spot and arrested Vishwakarma under the POCSO Act,” said a police officer.

Vishwakarma was booked under sections 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the POCSO Act and section 74 (assaulting or using criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

“He complained of fever while undergoing a medical check-up on Tuesday and was admitted at JJ Hospital, where he passed away on Wednesday night,” said the officer quoted earlier.

Police had registered a case against unknown persons regarding the assault on Vishwakarma on Wednesday, and sections pertaining to murder were added to it after he passed away. “We are checking CCTV footage to see how many people assaulted Vishwakarma,” said the officer.

The crime branch will carry out an independent inquiry into the matter, he said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On