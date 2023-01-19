Podar International, Kalyan, withdraws cancellation of CIE after parents stage protest

Kalyan: The Podar International School, Kalyan, decided to withdraw the cancellation of the Cambridge International Examination (CIE) programme on Wednesday. The development came two days after the parents staged a protest outside the school.

“We are glad the school has decided to withdraw the decision, and this comes as a major relief for us as we don’t have to worry about our kid’s admission for now,” said a parent of a class 6 student.

The school announced that it has decided to withdraw the cancellation of the CIE and will take any further decision after consulting the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of the school.

A notice by the school’s principal claims that the decision to gradually close the CIE section from March 31, 2024, has been withdrawn and students can continue studying in the same section.

This decision by the school has brought relief to the parents who objected to the decision of cancelling the program.

“The decision to stop the program has been withdrawn,” said Girish Kamat, General manager of the school.

On Monday, the parents who were called for a meeting to announce the same had staged a dharna on the road. The school after conducting a meeting with the trustees and administration came up with a decision to withdraw the cancellation.

