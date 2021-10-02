Police arrest 2 thieves for stealing homes after posing as watchmen in Navi Mumbai

The NRI police arrested two persons on Friday for looting houses after working as watchmen in buildings.

According to the police, some unidentified people broke into a flat at Balkrishna CHS in Seawoods and stole cash and jewellery collectively worth ₹25 lakh on September 24. The owner of the flat was in his hometown at Rajasthan.

Vivek Pansare, deputy commissioner of police (zone I), said, “During investigation, we learnt that a watchman who was working in that society for the previous two months went missing just after the theft. The society’s CCTV cameras were not working that day. We checked the cameras of the nearby buildings and spotted the watchman and three other persons carrying the stolen valuables.”

Acting on a tip off, the police arrested two of those people from Mumbai. They are Navin Vishwakarma, 31, and Kami Gore, 36. Both of them are natives of Nepal, but they stayed in Mumbai. While Vishwakarma is a watchman by profession, Gore ran a Chinese food stall. They have six such cases registered against them at Vanrai police station in Mumbai.

“We have recovered stolen cash and jewellery collectively worth ₹14.28 lakh from their possession. We are now looking for the other two accused,” Pansare said.