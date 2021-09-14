Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Police arrest 51-year-old for sexually abusing minor in Mumbai's Andheri

According to police, a case has been registered under Section 354 of the IPC and POCSO Act against the accused.
ANI | , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 12:54 PM IST
The victim girl and the accused lives nearby and the accused was molesting the girl for a few days

Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested a 51-year-old man for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl in Mumbai's Andheri East area.

Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) S. Chaitanya said, "The victim girl and the accused lives nearby and the accused was molesting the girl for a few days. When the victim's mother came to know about this, she came to the police station and complained about it. The police immediately arrested him and started investigating the matter." 

