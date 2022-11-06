Police book contractor, engineer in death of 18-month-old boy

Bhiwandi Twelve days after an 18-month-old boy died after falling into an open drainage chamber in Bhiwandi, the Narpoli police have registered a case against the contractor, sub-contractor and an engineer of Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC).

The accused have been identified as Muktdeer Bubere (contractor), Pravin Suryarao (sub-contractor) and an engineer, whose name has not been revealed by the police.

On October 23, Prathamesh Kamlesh Yadav, who was playing near his house, went near the open drain, fell inside and died. The incident took place in the Ajmernagar area in Bhiwandi which comes under the Napoli police station jurisdiction. The boy’s mother and his uncle were at home when the incident occurred. They were frantically searching for him for over half an hour. The neighbours also joined in looking for the boy and till someone spotted him in the drainage chamber. He was taken to a nearby hospital but declared dead on arrival.

Madan Ballal, senior police inspector Narpoli police sation said, “During the investigation, we learned that the work on the gutter was complete but it had not been covered. The locals had complained to the contractor and civic engineer about it after some people fell in the gutter and suffered injuries. Despite repeated complaints and warnings, the contractor failed to cover the gutter. Following which we have lodged a case under section 304 (A), 34 of Indian penal code. None of the accused have been arrested so.”

