Police book nine-year-old boy for rape

Kalyan: Police have booked a nine-year-old boy for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl at Vithalwadi in Thane district.

According to the police complaint filed by the girl’s family, both of them live in the same building. On the evening of April 3, as usual, she went downstairs to play with her friends, including the boy, it said.

The boy took her to the backside of the building and inserted his finger and a stick inside her vagina, the complaint said.

An officer from Vithalwadi police station said, “She couldn’t tell her mother what exactly happened, neither was her mother able to understand. A few days later, when the girl started to complain of pain near her private parts, she was taken to a gynaecologist who told her mother about some insertion. Later, she narrated the incident.”

The officer said, “The family came to the police station on Friday to file a complaint. We registered a rape case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against the boy. It seems the boy followed someone’s instructions. We are taking information from him.”

