Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Police constable among six arrested for threatening Kalyan bar owner with gun
mumbai news

Police constable among six arrested for threatening Kalyan bar owner with gun

A police constable attached to Titwala police station and his five friends have been booked and arrested for threatening to kill a bar owner in Kalyan with a gun and damaged his property over a bill issue on Monday night
A constable attached to Titwala police station and his five friends have been booked and arrested for threatening to kill a bar owner in Kalyan with a gun. (HT FILE)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 08:42 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Bhiwandi

A police constable attached to Titwala police station and his five friends have been booked for threatening to kill a bar owner in Kalyan with a gun and damaged his property over a bill issue on Monday night.

Mahatma Phule police officers of Kalyan are investigating the matter and all the six accused have been arrested. The accused have been identified as Mangal Chauhan, 30, Rikin Gajjar, 25, Harishyam Kanhaiya, 48, Shekhar Sarnobat, 28, Vikrant Kelkar, 28 and constable Uttam Ghode, 31.

The accused were having a party at Tal Bar in Kalyan (W) till midnight and despite being asked to pay the bill and leave the hotel, they didn’t listen to the hotel owners or the waiters. While they were leaving, the owners asked for the bill payment of 16,000. The accused first refused to pay the bill and started arguing. The issue reached a point where two of them took out the gun and threatened to kill the owner.

An officer from Mahatma Phule police station said, “We have received calls from hotel employees informing about the altercation and the owner of the bar threatened with the gun. We got the CCTV footage of the same, after which we registered the case against all the six accused and arrested them. They all have been sent to police custody for one day by the court.”

