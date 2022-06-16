Police constable involved in 7 crore jewellery unit heist dismissed from service

A constable who was allegedly involved in a theft of ₹7.09 crore from a jewellery manufacturing unit at MIDC, Andheri East, has been dismissed from service by city police commissioner Sanjay Pandey.

Santosh Rathod was attached to Oshiwara police station and he was under suspension after his arrest in connection with the heist that occurred in May 2020.

“The dismissal was carried out after a departmental inquiry,” a police officer said on Thursday.

According to the police, Rathod, 44, planned the theft after he was transferred to Oshiwara from MIDC. He put together a team of former employees of the jewellery unit and a sweeper of the building where the store was located.

“Rathod had even asked those who entered the unit to delete or confiscate the digital video recorder where the CCTV footage was stored,” the officer said.

As per the complaint by one Rajkumar Luthra, the accused entered the jewellery unit using a gas cutter.

The investigations led to the former employees and when they were questioned, they spilled the beans.

“We had recovered ₹80 lakh from Rathod which was his share in the theft money,” the officer said.