Police get time till Feb 1 to report on Javed Akhtar's defamation complaint against Kangana Ranaut

A magistrate court in Mumbai on Saturday allowed the police time till February 1 to file a report of their enquiry into a defamation complaint filed by Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar against actor Kangana Ranaut.

The court had in December, 2020 directed the Juhu police to probe the matter and submit its report on January 16.

However, the police on Saturday sought time to file the report, which Metropolitan Magistrate Andheri, RR Khan allowed.

Akhtar had in November, 2020 filed a criminal complaint against Ranaut before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate, for allegedly making defamatory and baseless comments against him in television interviews.

He had sought action against the actor under relevant sections of the IPC.

Akhtar's lawyer had submitted that the veteran lyricist has built his reputation from scratch in the last 55 years and Kangana has made baseless comments on national television and social media against him, damaging his reputation.

Akhtar in his complaint alleged that Ranaut dragged his name while referring to a "coterie" existing in Bollywood, following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year.

She had also claimed that Akhtar had threatened her to not speak about her alleged relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan, the complaint stated.