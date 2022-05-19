Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Police hunt for man for attacking Dombivli jeweller with knife
mumbai news

Police hunt for man for attacking Dombivli jeweller with knife

Police are on the lookout for man for attacking Dombivli jeweller with knife; the owner of Dombivli-based Manna Jewellers was attacked by an unknown man wearing a mask on Tuesday afternoon
ByHT Correspondent, Thane

The owner of Dombivli-based Manna Jewellers was attacked by an unknown man wearing a mask when he was in his shop on Tuesday afternoon. He was immediately taken to the hospital but the accused managed to escape.

The incident occurred at the Agarkar Road where Manna Taraknath, 50, has his gold jewellery shop. He was in the shop on Tuesday afternoon when an unknown person wearing a full face mask and a black T-shirt and a pant, entered the shop with a knife. The accused held the collar of the shop owner and attacked him twice and fled the spot without taking any jewellery.

The Dombivli police station senior police inspector, Sachin Sandbhor, said, “We are investigating all aspects, whether the attacker had some enmity with the jeweller because he didn’t steal any jewellery. Our team is checking all available CCTV footage to find him. Meanwhile, Taraknath has been admitted to a nearby private hospital for injuries on left hand and neck.”

