Police recruitment: Aspirants get 15 more days to fill out forms

Mumbai: The state government has extended the deadline for filing forms for the forthcoming police recruitment by 15 days. Earlier, it had announced 18,331 vacant posts of constables, police drivers and personnel in the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF). HT, on Tuesday, reported about the plight of the aspiring candidates, as several of them were facing difficulties in filing the forms, registering online and paying the fees.

“Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced the extension of the deadline for filling of the forms by 15 days,” said a senior police officer.

Several legislators, including Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde, had written to Fadnavis and requested him to extend the deadline, he added. The legislators were approached by several candidates who were facing problems filing the forms.

Earlier, the deadline for submitting the form was between November 9 and November 30.

“We are happy that the government has decided to extend the time. In rural areas, students were staying awake till mid-night and going to cyber cafes despite the cold weather and they were unable to fill forms due to website problems,” said Vikas Yadav, director of Prahar Academy, which has 19 branches in the city and a total of 35 across the state, where aspiring candidates are trained for police and other recruitments.

