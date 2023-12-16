Police seized drugs worth 50,000 crore, Fadnavis blames previous government for sheltering drug mafia

NAGPUR: Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the Maharashtra police, as part of their Drug-Free Maharashtra drive, has seized drugs valued at over ₹50,000 crore in recent months. Fadnavis held the previous Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government responsible for shielding the alleged drug mafia Lalit Patil, stating that his bail was facilitated by the then government.

Responding to queries in the legislative assembly, Fadnavis detailed that the Mumbai and Maharashtra police had uncovered numerous drug manufacturing dens in the state. In two major operations, drugs worth ₹3,000 and ₹1,800 were seized, contributing to the total drug seizure of ₹50,000 crore. Fadnavis emphasised the establishment of an Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), with plans for every police station to have a dedicated cell under this force.

He explained, “Drug production was occurring in shuttered factories and small shanties, manufacturing chemical-based drugs. Through effective intelligence sharing and aggressive action, we have busted these dens. Mumbai police have taken action against 2,200 pan shops near colleges.”

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar highlighted the pressing issue of the drug menace in the state, emphasizing the need for serious attention. He pointed out that the arrested drug mafia figure, Lalit Patil, claimed he did not escape from Sassoon Hospital in Pune but was allegedly aided in his escape. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh urged serious steps against suppliers and peddlers, including attaching their assets.

Fadnavis highlighted the Maharashtra government’s recommendation to the Centre to lower the quantity benchmark for strict action against peddlers. He stated, “Central government is making changes in existing laws to reduce the quantity. If needed, we will make changes in the law.”

Responding to Lalit Patil’s claim of being made to escape, Fadnavis asserted that Patil was aided by the police in evading capture for over two years. He noted dismissals and actions taken against police personnel and officers involved in the case. Fadnavis accused the MVA government of shielding Lalit Patil when he was first arrested in December 2020, alleging that the government did not grant permission for an appeal in the High Court against his bail. Lalit Patil was identified as an office bearer of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in Nashik.

