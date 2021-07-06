Police stop residents from protesting against Ulhasnagar civic body

Residents of Ulhasnagar were stopped by the police on Monday morning from carrying out a protest against Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) for disconnecting power and water supply of dangerous buildings.

Around 20-25 residents who started with an indefinite strike outside the UMC headquarters, were not allowed to continue the strike and five of the residents were detained by the police.

“Many residents were supposed to join us. However, the police stopped them. Our protest will continue in some or the other way in the coming days,” said Ram Wadhwa, 33, a resident of Ulhasnagar and secretary of Sai Vasan Shah, an NGO that initiated the protest.

However, by noon the civic body assured the residents to restore the water and power connections of the buildings and a few of them were, indeed, restored.

Earlier, the UMC had disconnected the water and power supply of 47 dangerous buildings after serving a notice period of 15 days to do a structural audit.

“Connections for one of the buildings were restored on Monday itself and the rest will also be done,” added Wadhwa.

UMC PRO, Yuvraj Badane, said, “We did not allow the protest considering the ongoing pandemic. The police bandobast ensured that there was no gathering on the streets.”