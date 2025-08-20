Political blame-game kicks off over Mithi desilting

MUMBAI: As the Mithi River nearly touched its ‘danger mark’ of 4 meters, in the aftermath of incessant rainfall, on Tuesday, leaders of political parties wasted no time in plunging into an act of blame-game, over the river’s desilting endeavours. Thane, India - April 05, 2023: Aaditya Thackeray speaks during the Janprakshobh Morcha, a protest rally by MVA activists from Shivsena (UBT), NCP and Congress, against Thane Police for its failure to take action against the culprits who assaulted UBT woman activist Roshni Shinde, from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ground to Thane Police Commissionerate Office, at Kharkar Ali Ground, in Thane, India, on Wednesday, April 05, 2023. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

While Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray questioned the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), controlled by the ruling Mahayuti government for the last three years, for failing to take measures to control the annual flooding of the city, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis put the blame on the alleged irregularities in Mithi’s desilting.

During the recent monsoon session of the state legislature, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators had targeted Aaditya Thackeray over the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) inquiry into actor Dino Morea’s role in the alleged ₹65.54 scam related to desilting tenders. Morea is Thackeray’s friend.

After a review meeting with bureaucrats on Tuesday, Fadnavis called attention to the (earlier undivided) Shiv Sena rule “when desilting of Mithi was ignored”. “One of the reasons for waterlogging in Mumbai is related to Mithi river and what happened in the past regarding the work of its desilting,” said the CM.

Thackeray called attention to the flood-like situation in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on X. “Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivili and Vasai-Virar are victims of an absolute collapse of governance. While the rains are battering the cities, the meteorological dept has sent out red alerts to the government. Instead of photo ops, the ministers should have ensured that respective municipal corporations are ready to tackle the heavy rains,” he said.

He also underscored the lacunae in the system – pumps should have been placed at critical spots in advance, after ascertaining their capacity and efficiency, he said. He also demanded that the state government financially compensate “all the citizens whose homes were flooded”.

“Now release a report on new flood spots and why they were created. Additionally, mark the new spots where infra works are on and penalise the contractors,” said Thackeray.