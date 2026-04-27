...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Polluting tag on over 50% industries in MMR

The environment department, which is already working on stringent measures against highly polluting industries, will impose higher penalties to address the situation, officials said

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 06:38 am IST
By Saurabha Kulshreshtha
Advertisement

Mumbai: Amid rising concerns over air and water pollution across Maharashtra, data from the state environment department shows that out of 34,696 industrial units in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), nearly 19,000 fall under the moderate or highly polluting categories, posing serious risks to human health and the environment.

Smoke rises from industrial units in Chembur (HT Photo)

The environment department, which is already working on stringent measures against highly polluting industries, will impose higher penalties to address the situation, officials aware of the matter told Hindustan Times.

According to data from the environment department, among the 34,696 industrial units in the MMR, 8,872 are located in Kalyan, 7,437 in Mumbai, 7,319 in Navi Mumbai, 7,312 in the Thane-Palghar region, and 3,756 in Raigad. These units are classified based on a pollution index – a score of 20 or below indicates negligible pollution; 21-40 indicates low pollution; 41-59 indicates moderate pollution; and 60 or above indicates high pollution.

In the MMR, 8,500 industrial units fall under the highly polluting category, with scores at 60 or above, while 10,547 units are moderately polluting, the data shows. Kalyan is the most affected region, with 7,564 of its 8,872 industrial units falling under the moderate and highly polluting categories; among these, 2,685 units cause severe pollution that is hazardous to health.

 
water pollution maharashtra mumbai mumbai‬ air pollution
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / Polluting tag on over 50% industries in MMR
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.